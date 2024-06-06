Niagara Regional Police are investigating a number of motorcycle thefts from a storage container in St. Catharines.

On Tuesday, June 4 just after 6:30 in the morning, officers were called to the Pen Centre on Glendale Avenue for a belated theft from a storage container.

Investigation revealed that sometime overnight on June 3, a suspect broke into a locked shipping container and stole eight motorcycles.

Of the eight motorcycles, all of them were Honda models, three of them black, two orange, two of an unknown colour, and one white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009130.