Niagara Police are on the lookout for anyone who may be involved with a reported theft of golf carts from a golf course in Thorold.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, 1 District (St. Catharines/Thorold) uniform officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service attended Beechwood Golf and Country Club located at 4680 Thorold Townline Road in the City of Thorold for reports of stolen golf carts.

The investigation revealed that 25 golf carts had been stolen sometime between 10:00pm on July 2nd, 2024 and 6:00am on July 3rd, 2024.

1 District detectives have taken carriage of the investigation and have reason to believe that the golf carts were driven across the course onto Beechwood somewhere and loaded into a vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area, anyone with any video footage/dash cam footage or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009244.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.