Niagara Regional Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle in Grimsby.

Police attended the area of Mountain Road and Mewburn Road in Grimsby on August 15th, 2024 for a theft of a collector vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the car was stolen sometime between 2:00am and 2:30am that morning.

The vehicle is described as a 2019 convertible Orange Chevy Corvette ZR1 and it is believed that there are only 3 vehicles of this exact model in Canada.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009747.