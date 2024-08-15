The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is currently conducting a missing person investigation in the City of Niagara Falls.

Officers are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Powell, who was last seen at approximately 5am on Thursday August 15, 2024, in the area of Drummond Road and Dunn Street. He is believed to be on foot.

He is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with braided hair and a tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing black pants with no shirt and multicoloured shoes.

The police and Matthew’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact the police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009346.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.