Niagara Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a Lincoln murder case.

Jessica Lynn St. Jules was found dead on the morning of June 8th, 2024, in a rural area of Lincoln.

Earlier that morning, CCTV footage in Hamilton captured a male driving a 2018-2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, “Premium Plus SXT” in the Barton Street area of Hamilton.

He is described as a man with a larger build and was wearing a distinctive red top with a white stripe.

Detectives continue to work to identify the driver and any occupants of this vehicle, believed to frequent the Barton Street area, and are asking anyone with information, or who may have had contact with Jessica on or between Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8, 2024 to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009482.