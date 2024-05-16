The Niagara Regional Police Service is announcing the launch of the Citizen Police Academy.

The NRPS Citizen Police Academy will help Niagara residents gain some insight into the job of policing.

Participants will learn more about the role through interactive sessions and firsthand experiences, and discuss various topics with high-ranking officers.

The Academy will start up in September this year, and run every Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for eight weeks.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, pass a background security check, and commit to attending all sessions.

For more information and to apply, visit HERE.