Niagara Police officers will be conducting training in Smithville this week.



The NRP's Emergency Task Unit will be conducting indoor and outdoor training at a property on College Street near Morgan Avenue.



The training will take place tomorrow and continue until Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Members of the public in the area should expect to hear the sound of simulated gun fire and explosions, smell smoke, and see an increased number of officers in the area.



There will also be signage in the area regarding the training.



The public and media are asked to stay away from the training site for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.

