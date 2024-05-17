Niagara Regional Police are out with some safety reminders as we head into the long weekend.



Constable Barry Ravenek, tells 610 CKTB, the police force will be on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout the Victoria Day weekend.



"If you drink don't drive, and if you drive, don't drink. Our traffic enforcement will be out this weekend conducting RIDE spot checks. Anyone who suspects another driver of being impaired should call 911 right away."

Ravenek says officers will also be on the waterways looking for safety violations and impaired boaters.

Impaired driving is still the leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada and affects thousands of lives every year.