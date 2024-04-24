Niagara Region Transit is getting $6.8M from the Ontario government's gas tax program.



The funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase ridership.



Mayor of St. Catharines, and Chair of the Niagara Transit Commission, Mat Siscoe, says the provincial gas tax funding is the best tool in their arsenal to invest in transit services.

"I appreciate, once again, the provincial government's contribution to moving our region forward."



Niagara West Conservative MPP, Sam Oosterhoff, says the investment is fantastic news for transit riders and the Ford government will invest in local transit to drive economic growth, and make it more convenient.

On January 1, 2023, the Niagara Transit Commission launched a newly consolidated regional transit system.

It is responsible for all of Niagara's specialized, conventional and on-demand transit services, and is governed by a board of 15 elected representatives from across Niagara.

