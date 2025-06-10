A West Lincoln resident was assaulted early this morning trying to scare off suspects trying to steal vehicles.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. to a home on Canborough Road, near the Haldimand County border.

Homeowners say two suspects were trying to break into their cars and when they went outside to stop them, one of them was assaulted by a suspect.

The homeowner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was later determined to have been stolen from Hamilton, which they abandoned a short distance away.

The suspects then escaped in a black Dodge Charger that had just been stolen from Haldimand County.

The Ontario licence plate on that Dodge Charger is CSFM 216.

If anyone sees this vehicle, call 911 and do not approach the vehicle or its occupants.

The suspects wore face coverings, and due to the dark conditions at the time, a detailed description of the suspects is not available.

Police are asking residents in the area of Canborough Road and Caistor Gainsborough Townline Road to check any available security footage.