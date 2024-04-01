We are now one week away from the solar eclipse.

A State of Emergency has been declared for Niagara Region with up to a million visitors expected to flock here to watch April 8th's eclipse.

Niagara Falls and Fort Erie will experience the longest period of time where the moon will completely eclipse the sun resulting in total darkness, making the destinations prime viewing locations, and hot tourist attractions.

Schools, child care centres and some businesses have decided to close for the day.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says he's expecting about a million people to descend on the town to watch the eclipse.

Niagara Falls city officials say cell service may be impacted that day due to pressure on the network, and it is possible that cell signals may be compromised.

Officials asking you to develop a communication plan with family and friends if you lose or have limited service.

They say if you only have a cell phone, find out which of your neighbours has a landline number, in case you need to call 911.

Officials also saying that residents should have cash on hand as ATMs may not work that day if they are dependant on WIFI.

Crews have been sent out to install additional cell towers in Niagara Falls.