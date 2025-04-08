As Canadians continue to buy more local, the positive impact is being felt by fruit growers in Niagara.

Vineland Growers is a co-operative of local farmers that supplies fruit to stores across the country.

President Mike Ecker, joined CKTB's Steph Vivier, on our Round Table Road Trip in Lincoln today, saying one fruit has been flying off the shelves.

"From the announcement of the tariffs, we can't put enough apples on the shelves. It's amazing the uptick. The only Canadian fruit on the shelf right now would be apples. We are out of apples now, where last year we were out of apples at the end of May."

Ecker says local growers are hoping the enthusiasm continues.

Vineland Growers is the longest continually run co-operative in the province dating back to 1913.

