Canadians coast to coast will compete against more then 70 countries in the 10th annual City Nature Challenge.

This year, 36 Canadian cities including St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland, and Fort Erie will compete in the global competition.

The goal of the competition is to see which community can track the highest number of wildlife observations.

The challenge encourages people to upload photos and sound recordings of different animal species in their community to iNaturalist.ca.

The timeline to upload your sound recordings will run from April 25th to 28th, while photo submissions are accepted from April 29th to May 4th.

Results for participating cities announced after May 5th.

In 2024, over 2.4 million observations were made, and 65,682 species were identified including rare, endangered, or threatened species.

For more information visit iNatualist.ca