After months of debate Niagara's Regional budget for next year has been approved.

For 2025, regional taxes will increase by 9.6 per cent, which is an increase of $46 million year-over-year.

For the average home in Niagara, it works out to about a $191 increase, on the Regional portion of the property tax bill.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says it is important to remember that 92% of the budget is mandatory .

"It is important to remember that a large majority of the services provided by the Region are mandatory. No less than 92% of our budget, and 95% of our staff, are dedicated to delivering those vital services to our residents and businesses."

The budget includes $100 million for infrastructure upgrades to support major industrial investments, $13 million for the Region-wide annual roads resurfacing program, and $10 million for the rehabilitation of JR Stork Bridge in St. Catharines.

Some highlights of the budget include $5.4 million in development grants to support major industrial investments, $1.5 million to support additional ambulance services, and $1.3 million to support a new homeless shelter in South Niagara Falls.

"The 2025 Budget continues to reflect the ongoing pressures faced by local government. This year's budget process has been challenging, we have worked to address critical budgetary needs including investments in our municipal infrastructure and support for our programs and services that Niagara residents rely on. In order to continue to deliver cost-effective provincially mandated social services and policing to our residents in a sustainable manner, municipalities clearly need greater financial assistance from the Province." - Wayne Redekop, Regional Councillor and Budget Chair