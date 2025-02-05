The ongoing tariff threat has been steering more and more people to search out local options for things such as produce.

Trevor Van Hoffen says more and more local options are out there.

The Retail Manager at Niagara Fresh Market in Fenwick says technology like atmospheric control chambers that have changed how local produce is stored.

He says apples can now be stored for up to six months and stay fresh for consumers.

Click HERE to listen to Van Hoffen discuss local produce on Niagara in the Morning.

Van Hoffen adds that greenhouses already grow lots of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and more.

They are starting to grow even more by branching out to things such as strawberries, lettuce, and mushrooms.