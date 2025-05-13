Residents upset with changes being made to the Port Colborne, Fort Erie and Welland hospitals will be rallying in Toronto tomorrow.

They will be joining people from across Ontario at the Ontario Legislature for a “Day of Action”, calling on the Ford government to quote 'stop closing local hospitals, and reducing services'.

The Niagara Health Coalition says services have been cut due to underfunding by the government.

"For more than 24 months, there are no emergency surgeries at the Welland Hospital and there are no longer any medical beds left in the hospital. Since July 3, 2023, the urgent care centres in Fort Erie and Port Colborne only operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Facing a deficit, our Niagara hospitals are operating at over 115% capacity and have long wait times in the emergency rooms." Niagara Health Coalition

The bus heading to Toronto leaves Port Colborne at the Vale Centre at 6:30 a.m., and then stops in St. Catharines' Pen Centre at 7:15 a.m.

To reserve a seat: call/text 905-932-1646