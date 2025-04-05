The Niagara River Lions announced that Darren Peters, Founder and President of Peters Construction Group, has joined the team’s ownership group.

A lifelong Fort Erie resident, Peters has made a lasting impact on the Niagara business and cultural landscape.

His leadership at Peters Construction Group, which he has operated for over 20 years, has transformed the company from a small subcontracting business into a multi-division operation offering a range of specialized construction services.

Peters previously owned a successful race team as both a driver and team owner.

His experience in sports and competition makes him a valuable addition to the River Lions ownership team.

“I’m proud to welcome Darren Peters to the River Lions ownership group,” said Richard Petko, Niagara River Lions Founder and Owner. “Darren’s deep ties to the Niagara community and his proven track record in driving growth make him the perfect fit. His passion for sports and commitment to our shared goals will be key as we continue our mission to become the best professional sports organization in Canada.”

“What interests me most about joining the group is, firstly, the fun and excitement of the games and the atmosphere in the arena,” said Peters. “Beyond that, I align strongly with the team’s vision of offering a superior product and fan experience while also being excellent corporate citizens through the River Lions’ efforts to support youth and the community. Sports and entertainment are key attractions for people and businesses looking to invest in Niagara, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.”