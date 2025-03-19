The Niagara River Lions have announced team captain Kimbal Mackenzie, will be the team's first-ever Brand and Community Ambassador.

The team says it is a first of its kind position across all teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

"This groundbreaking role is designed to extend the River Lions impact beyond the court, strengthening community ties and growing the game of basketball across the region."

As Brand and Community Ambassador, Mackenzie will engage with fans, mentor young athletes, and inspire the next generation through school visits, coaching, and leadership presentations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimbal to the River Lions front office in this historic role," said Michelle Biskup, President of the Niagara River Lions. "This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to making a lasting impact on the Niagara community year-round. Kimbal’s leadership on the court is unmatched, and now he will bring that same passion and dedication to this new role, helping us grow our brand, engage with fans, and support local initiatives. This role not only enhances our presence beyond the season but also reinforces our mission to lead on and off the court.”

"I'm ecstatic to be stepping into a full-time, community based role with the River Lions,” said Mackenzie. “I'm joining an incredible organization with top quality people up and down the board. I look forward to helping grow the game across the greater Niagara Region as well as the River Lions brand."

Now a resident of Grimsby, Mackenzie and his wife, and their two young children have made Niagara their home.

To find out more and to buy tickets, click here.