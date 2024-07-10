The Niagara River Lions announced today the signing of American forward, Scottie Lewis.

Lewis, a 24 year-old forward from the Bronx, New York averaged 3.3 points, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks during the 2023-24 NBA G-League season playing for both the Salt Lake City Stars and the Rip City Remix.

“I am excited to add Scottie to our roster as we make our final push towards a championship,” said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso.

“Scottie is a very talented basketball player and gifted athlete, who can really impact the game, especially on the defensive end. He will contribute in a valuable role for us down the stretch and we are happy to welcome him to the River Lions family.”



Lewis started his professional career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League team in 2021, he then made it onto the team.



After his stint in the NBA, Lewis has made appearances for the Greensboro Swarm, Rip City Remix, and Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G-League.

Lewis joins the River Lions this summer.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity that the River Lions have given me and I’m even more excited to contribute and learn from an already established and successful team,” said Lewis. I’m here to win.”

Lewis will make his River Lions debut tomorrow, Thursday July 11th, when the team takes on the Montreal Alliance at the Meridian Centre at 7 p.m.

