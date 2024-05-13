A massive announcement is scheduled for tomorrow in Niagara as Honda Canada's mission to make EVs in Ontario takes another step forward.



Japan's Asahi Kasei Corporation announced a new partnership with Honda last month to build Canada's first-ever lithium ion battery separator plant in Ontario, and we now know Port Colborne was the community selected.

Asahi Kasei's announcement last month said Honda's partner is investing nearly $1.6 billion in the separator facility.

The company says the plant will be 'established' in October 2024, and will receive funding from the Development Bank of Japan, and financial support from the federal government of Canada and the provincial government of Ontario was expected.

A timeline on its website says the plant will start commercial operation in 2027.

The Japan-based conglomerate's battery separator plant will be part of Honda's electric vehicle supply chain.

Port Colborne is one of Niagara's 12 municipalities, and is located on Lake Erie, and the Welland Canal.

Last month, Honda announced an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment to establish a Canadian electric vehicle supply chain.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning that will include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

610 CKTB will carry it live.