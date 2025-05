Niagara Strikes Back will be held this Thursday night to help raise money for the Niagara Children's Centre during The Help Kids Shine campaign.

Brokerlink, an insurance company in St. Catharines, is the presenting sponsor.

Elizabeth Cicchino sayd they are excited to take part in the campaign, and there are still a few spots left if you want to sign up.

Niagara Strikes Back will be held at Parkway Social, and if you want to register click here.