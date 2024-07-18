A Niagara teenager and a senior have teamed up to create a new children's book.

76-year old Lynne Kositsky wrote the book 14 years ago but "Handy Erica Dandy" is finally seeing the light of day.



Her husband had been looking for someone to illustrate the book when a friend suggested his granddaughter.



Lily-May Bretzlaff started working on the project when she was 14 years old.



Click HERE to listen to Lily-May and Lynne's husband Michael discuss the book on Niagara in the Morning.



The Niagara Falls teen took six months to draw the three dozen pages.



The book is available to borrow at the St. Catharines Library and you can purchase a copy on Amazon https://www.amazon.sg/Handy-Erica-Dandy-Lynne-Kositsky/dp/B0D12JTBHL

