Tomorrow marks Transgender Day of Remembrance which calls for an end to hatred and violence against trans and nonbinary people.



The Niagara Transgender Action Coalition will host an event at the St. Catharines Public Library, Central Branch, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It's a community self-care gathering, that will include activities, speakers and quiet reflection.



To honour lives lost, a vigil will be held at St. George's Anglican Church in St. Catharines located at 83 Church Street at 7 p.m.



All are welcome to attend.

