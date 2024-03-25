The Niagara Transgender Action Coalition will be hosting events as International Transgender Day of Visibility approaches.

On Thursday, the Transgender flag will be raised at St. Catharines City Hall at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration on Saturday afternoon.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m., at Silver Spire Church in St. Catharines, and will include performances, speakers, community resources and refreshments.

Trans Day of Visibility is observed annually on March 31st to honour the joy and resilience of trans and nonbinary communities.

This year, Niagara’s TDOV event will focus on the theme of Protecting Trans Kids.

Officials say it is particularly timely given that the rights of trans youth to express their authentic selves, and to receive gender affirming care, are under attack.

"Changes to school policy in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick now require parental consent for youth under 16 to use their chosen pronouns and names, while Alberta’s premier has gone even further, introducing sweeping changes which will restrict gender-affirming care as well as erode the rights of trans students. These transphobic policies create an unsafe environment for transgender youth and adults and erode their hard-won human rights."

“We have been working for decades to obtain basic human rights granted to other people, and it greatly saddens us to see this hard work under attack,” says Colleen McTigue, founder and facilitator of the Transgender Niagara support group.

“All we really ask is the right to exist in public. There is now so much disinformation being spread about gender affirming care that we are seen as a threat. This puts us in danger. Transgender Day of Visibility is therefore more important than ever. We WILL be seen.”