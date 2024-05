The Niagara Region Transit Commission is looking for help to shape its future plans.

They are holding a series of public information sessions to help gather thoughts on the transit system and how it serves the region.



Click HERE to listen to General Manager Carla Stout discuss the sesssions on Niagara in the Morning.



The planned sessions include public pop ups at bus terminals alongside virtual open houses and an online survery.



The planned sessions include:



Public Pop-Ups:



St. Catharines Bus Terminal: May 30, 2024, 4 - 5:30 p.m.



Welland Bus Terminal: May 31, 2024, 8 - 9:30 a.m.



Niagara Falls Morrison/Dorchester Hub: May 31, 2024, 10:30 a.m. - noon



Public Virtual Open Houses:



June 5, 2024, 3:30 - 5 p.m.



June 6, 2024, 6 – 7:30 p.m.



Those interested in participating can do so by visiting https://nrtransit.ca/aboutnrt/roadmap/.



Online Survey:



https://nrtransit.ca/TodayTomorrowSurvey - Available from May 23 to June 7, 2024

Post-Secondary:



Niagara College Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus: May 30, 2024 – 10-11:30 a.m.



Brock University: May 30, 2024 - 12:30-2 p.m.



For up-to-date project information and additional engagement opportunities, visit https://nrtransit.ca/about-nrt/roadmap/.