A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada reporting that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Winds may reach up to 110 km/h, hail of up to 4 cm. is possible, and there is also a risk of a tornado.

A wind warning has also been issued for Niagara.

The watch is in place into early evening.

It's from a cold front moving through the area.

If threatening weather approaches you are asked to stay indoors.