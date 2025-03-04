A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with lots of rain and warm temperatures expected.

Environment Canada says up to 25 mm. of rain could fall, starting tonight and ending tomorrow.

Officials say the rain, combined with melting snow, and a frozen ground, could lead to localized flooding and water pooling on roadways.

"Rain, heavy at times, and mild temperatures are expected tonight through Wednesday. With a risk of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, local rainfall amounts in excess of 25 mm cannot be ruled out by Wednesday night."