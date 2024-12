Niagara remains under a winter weather travel advisory for this afternoon, into this evening.

Environment Canada says heavy snowfall, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm., is expected this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Visibility is expected to be poor.

The heavy snow will taper to light flurries this evening.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."