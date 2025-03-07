The unemployment rate for Niagara stayed virtually flat last month.

Statistics Canada also says the national employment was virtually unchanged in February.

Across the country the unemployment rate held steady at 6.6 per cent as population growth eased to its slowest pace since April of 2022.

The unemployment rate for Niagara dipped to 6.0 percent, down slightly from 6.1 percent last month.

The latest figures give the Bank of Canada an idea of how the labour market looked before the U-S slapped the country with hefty tariffs.