Summer officially arrives this week and a heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

Niagara expecting hot and humid temperatures for much of the week.



It all begins today with the mercury heading up to 31 or about 38 when you factory in the humidex.



Tomorrow and Wednesday we could see things top out around 43 with the humidity.



Environment Canada also expecting the Air Quality Health Index to approach the 'high risk' category.



You are being reminded to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Everyone should be watching for the effects of heat illness.



This includes swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke.



We are hoping to see a break in the heat for the weekend.



Summer officially arrives on Thursday

