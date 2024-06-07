Niagara's sole Conservative MPP has a new title at Queen's Park.



Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, was sworn in yesterday as Associate Minister of Energy – Intensive Industries.

Oosterhoff takes the role after serving as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Officials say the new portfolio will be focused on intensive industries and last mile grid expansions, serving along side the new Minister of Energy and Electrification, Stephen Lecce.

Lecce is leaving the education file, for the energy sector.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Minister Lecce to build the necessary energy infrastructure to supply the record capital investments from domestic and international companies who are expanding in Ontario," said Minister Oosterhoff.

"I am thankful that the Premier is giving me this opportunity to help build up our economy and deliver on our core commitments for workers and job creators."

