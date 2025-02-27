Niagara West remains a PC stronghold.

Incumbent, Sam Oosterhoff, received more than 50% of the vote, with Liberal Shauna Boyle coming in second place with about 24% support.

NDP candidate Dave Augustyn coming in third.

Oosterhoff has been the MPP for the riding since 2016 when he was the youngest MPP to be elected at the age of 19.

The PC's have made big promises for the riding, including a new GO Train Station for Grimsby and an extra lane of traffic on the QEW between St. Catharines and Burlington.

Oosterhoff was instrumental in getting the Ford government to commit to rebuilding the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.