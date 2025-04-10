The YMCA of Niagara is hosting its annual Move For Kids event.

On Saturday April 12th, YMCA invites participants of all ages to come together through activities like group cycling, aquafit, drumfit, and bowling.

This event will help raise support for programs that create opportunities for children and youth to reach their full potential.

Local YMCA sites in Merritton, Niagara Centre, Niagara West, and Port Colborne will be participating.

It all kicks off at 8am, and ends at 1pm.

“There’s something really special about seeing so many people move together with purpose,” said Jonna Wolfenberg, Manager of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Niagara. “Move for Kids isn’t just a fitness event—it’s a reminder that when people give their time, energy, and support, they invest in brighter futures for our kids. We’re so grateful for every individual and organization that steps up to make it happen.”