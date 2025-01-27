Niagara will be home to one of the Ford government's HART Hubs.

Ontario announced 18 new HART Hub locations today, including 'Gateway of Niagara', which aims to increase access to addictions and mental health treatment for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

In total, there will be 27 hubs across Ontario.

The province is investing $529 million to create the centres while also banning drug injection sites from operating within 200 metres of schools and licensed child-care centres.

Niagara's HART Hub proposed services include primary and psychiatric care outreach, mental health and addictions services including case management, rapid access to addiction medicine, addictions/bed-based treatment, and withdrawal management.

The key objective is to increased collaboration to reach “hard to reach” clients.

We have reached out to see where the centre will be located.

The government says it should be up and running by April 1st.