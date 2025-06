Niagara's air quality index is sitting at a 'High Risk' level as we see wildfire smoke move into the area.

Air quality is expected to improve through out the day to a moderate risk.

Officials say during a 'high risk' level residents should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.

Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.