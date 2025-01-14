A local organization is celebrating one of its members, after he was awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal.

Bill Walters has dedicated more than 30 years to the BGC, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Niagara.

The national honour recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community.

Walters is a lifetime honourary member of BGC Canada, and a member of the Foundation.

His journey began at just 8 years old, volunteering alongside his father with the Stamford Kiwanis.

Nearly three decades ago, Walters took on leadership roles with BGC Niagara, driving the expansion of programs to serve more children and youth across the region.

He played a pivotal role in the development of multiple facilities and program space, including the BGC Niagara McLeod Road Centre.

“The McLeod Road Centre would never have been completed without Bill’s leadership, dedication, and commitment. The same is true for many other initiatives that continue to benefit children and families in our community.” JoAnne Turner, CEO of BGC Niagara

"Bill Walters exemplifies the values of service, leadership, and perseverance. His decades of unwavering dedication have left an indelible legacy within BGC Niagara and beyond. BGC Niagara is honoured to celebrate this remarkable achievement and express our deepest gratitude for Bill’s continued contributions to the organization and the community."