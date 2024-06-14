Niagara's business community gathered last night to celebrate accomplishments and achievements.



400 people attended the 2024 Niagara Business Achievement Awards at the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines.



The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce handed out 14 awards to individuals, businesses, and not-for-profit groups.



Silversmith Brewing in Niagara-on-the-Lake won the Business of the Year Award, while the Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality award was handed to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie.



David Adames from Niagara Parks received the Innovative Leader Award, and Janice Thomson from Niagara Falls Tourism was honoured with the Community Leadership Award.

Thomson made a moving speech about how her parent's immigrated from Scotland, and after having a difficult time adjusting to Canadian life, she started to excel and eventually skipped two grades.

Mark Sherk, from The Verge Insurance Group, received the Entrepreneur of The Year Award.

Sherk says his drive to succeed in business was driven by his late father's life and death, as he strived to make a mark on the business community in Niagara.

CKTB's Steph Vivier hosted the evening, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the awards being held in the Region.

To see a full list of award winners, click here.