New jobs numbers were released today and less people were looking for work in Niagara.



The Regional unemployment rate for last month was 7.0 per cent, compared to 7.5 per cent in August.



The national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in September.



Statistics Canada reported the economy added 47,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January.



The agency says the overall job gains followed four consecutive months of little change.