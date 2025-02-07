Niagara's jobless rate has dropped.

Stats Canada releasing numbers from January today.

Our jobless rate went from 6.7 per cent, to 6.1 per cent.

Canada's unemployment rate ticked down last month, beating economists' expectations.

Statistics Canada says the labour market added 76,000 jobs as the jobless dropped to 6.6 per cent.

The agency highlighted the manufacturing sector in its monthly report, saying nearly 40 per cent of the 1.9 million manufacturing jobs depend on U.S. demand for Canadian exports.