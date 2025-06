Niagara's jobless rate was higher for the month of May.

The local unemployment number was 7.1 per cent, compared to 6.8 in April.

Meantime, Statistics Canada says job growth has been virtually non-existent in the country since the start of the year.

It says Canada's jobless rate rose to 7 per cent in May amid a gain of 8800 jobs in the month.

A gain of 58,000 full-time positions was offset by a loss of 49,000 part-time roles.

Average hourly wages rose 3.4 per cent annually last month.