Niagara's jobless rate spiked last month.

The unemployment rate in the Region rose to 6.5 per cent in March, compared to 6.0 per cent the previous month.

The Canadian economy lost 33,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 6.7 per cent.

Statistics Canada says 62,000 full-time jobs were lost last month, offset by a gain in part-time employment.

Average hourly wages among employees rose 3.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

The overall hit came amid increased uncertainty caused by U-S tariffs that have threatened economic growth.