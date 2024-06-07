Niagara's jobless rate remains steady, and higher than the national average.



Our unemployment rate in the Region is 7.9%, while Statistics Canada says the national rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent in May, as the economy added a modest 27,000 jobs, mostly in part-time work.



More Canadians find themselves working part-time because they don't have better options.



Young people also felt the consequences of job market slowdown with the employment rate for returning students aged 20 to 24 down almost 3 per cent from a year ago.



Hamilton's rate sits at 7.0%, while Toronto sits exactly in line with Niagara at 7.9%.

