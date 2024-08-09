The jobless rate in Niagara has dropped 0.4 percent.



Stats Canada is reporting that the unemployment rate in the Region was 8.0 percent last month, compared to 8.4 percent in June.



Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli says the province added over 22,000 jobs, and he pointed to Niagara's success.



He says employment in the Region has increased by 3,900 jobs over the past month.



"These numbers truly showcase our government’s targeted and responsible approach to fostering good-paying jobs and economic growth across the province.”

