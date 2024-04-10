Niagara officially has a new Chief of Police.

Bill Fordy is getting sworn in, in St. Catharines today, after his appointment on February 1st.

Chief Fordy has been in law enforcement for 35 years, and he previously served as Deputy Chief with the Niagara Regional Police for over 6 years.



Prior to joining the Niagara Regional Police Service, he served as the RCMP Assistant Commissioner.



Fordy has been a leader and expert on interviewing techniques and major case management in murder investigations.

