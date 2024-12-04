Fort Erie is set to open a newly redeveloped long-term care home.

The new Gilmore Lodge redevelopment project is wrapping up, with plans for residents to start moving into the new building on December 18th.

Existing Gilmore Lodge and Upper Canada Lodge residents will be relocated to the new home located at 60 King Street.

The state-of-the-art building was designed with input from staff, residents, families, and community partners.

It features spacious, modern bedrooms and bathrooms, individual climate control, an activity room, a spa and dedicated technology spaces to support residents' connectivity.

The 160-bed home consists of a series of “neighbourhoods” celebrating different spots in the town.

In addition to opening the new Gilmore Lodge, Niagara Region is also opening the new Gilmore Community Hub on Jan. 6, 2025, which is attached to the new building for senior activities.

A public open house will be held at Gilmore Lodge Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 - 7 p.m.

The open house will include guided tours for the public and refreshments.