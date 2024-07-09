Niagara's only rehabilitation hospital has announced some major changes to its Board of Trustees.



Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre has announced that Betty-Lou Souter, the former 1st Vice Chair, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board.



Souter is the current CEO of Community Care St. Catharines Thorold.



Anne Atkinson, who has served as Chair since 2018, has completed her term, and Angela Carter has been appointed as the new 1st Vice Chair.



Bob Lawler will continue to serve on the Board as the 2nd Vice Chair.



"Anne Atkinson has been an invaluable member of the Board since 2014 and has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her term as Chair. Under her guidance, Hotel Dieu Shaver navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw multiple senior leadership transitions among hospital staff, and charted a course for the implementation of a new Health Information System. Her tenure also saw the hospital secure a $2.5-million capital grant and approval for the progression of a new inpatient building that will support an additional 62 rehabilitation beds, bringing the total number of beds at Hotel Dieu Shaver to 196."



Atkinson says she looks forward to continuing to support Hotel Dieu Shaver in her new role as Past Chair.



Souter has been with the Board since 2017.



“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees. I am excited to continue working with our dedicated team to advance the mission and vision of Hotel Dieu Shaver and to build on the strong foundation laid by Anne.” Betty-Lou Souter



Hotel Dieu Shaver treats more than 1,100 inpatients and sees more than 25,000 outpatients every year.

