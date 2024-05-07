Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. Catharines has a new CEO.



Dr. David Ceglie has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, bringing nearly two decades of experience to Niagara's only rehabilitation hospital.

A ceremony was held earlier today to make the announcement official.



Dr. Ceglie's journey with Hotel Dieu Shaver started as an Occupational Therapist, and has since evolved into leadership roles, including his recent time as Executive Vice President of Operations.



“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible privilege of being appointed as the CEO of this esteemed organization,” said Dr. Ceglie. “It is both an honour and a privilege to lead such a dedicated and outstanding team. From the very beginning, I have been inspired by the unwavering passion, care, and compassion that defines each member of this exceptional organization.”



“I am truly humbled by the confidence placed in me, and I am committed to upholding this organization’s mission and values. I am eager to contribute to the continued success and impact of my predecessor, Lynne Pay. With a steadfast commitment to collective success, I eagerly anticipate the journey ahead, poised to contribute to the sustained growth and impact of Hotel Dieu Shaver. I am excited about the future and look forward to continued success together.”



Dr. Ceglie succeeds Lynne Pay in the CEO role, who retired on April 30, 2024, following a 25-year career with the organization, including over five years as CEO.



He will oversee the proposed Rehabilitation Bed Expansion Project that will see construction begin on a new 171,500-square-foot inpatient building.

Plans are to create an additional 62 rehabilitation beds, bringing the total number of beds at Hotel Dieu Shaver to 196.



Hotel Dieu Shaver treats more than 1,100 inpatients and see more than 40,000 outpatients every year.

