Niagara's paramedics and emergency dispatchers held a rally in Niagara-on-the-Lake this morning.

The members of CUPE Local 911 are heading into bargaining for a new contract, and they’re calling for better working conditions to better confront the recruitment and retention crisis.



The members held a rally near White Oaks and the Outlet Collection raising awareness this morning.



Last spring, Jon Brunarski, President of CUPE 911, said he was worried about his members as call volumes have increased and there are not enough full-time ambulances on the roads.



"Our sector is under-resourced and underfunded. Paramedics are leaving their services for better wages and benefits, and going to services that offer full-time employment. This takes a toll on the rest of us trying to carry the load, physically and mentally. Our communities deserve better, we deserve better.”



Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says he stands in full solidarity with Niagara Paramedics, Dispatchers and Occupational Therapists as they head into collective bargaining and are fighting for better working conditions to help address the recruitment and retention crisis.



"From frequent ‘Code Zeros’ when no ambulances are available to countless hours spent in off-load delays this is having a horrendous impact on the health and safety of Niagara residents."

