Niagara’s water treatment plants are earning top marks from the province.



The six facilities have obtained a 100 per cent rating from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks during their inspections for the period of 2022-2023.



Officials say the A+ rating demonstrates Niagara Region’s commitment to going above and beyond the multi-barrier, health-based drinking water quality standards mandated by the province.



The Ministry performs scheduled and unscheduled inspections of water treatment facilities annually to ensure compliance with provincial regulations.



“The news that Niagara’s drinking water is once again proven to be among the best in Ontario is a wonderful way to cap off national Drinking Water Week,” said Phill Lambert, Acting Director, Water-Wastewater Services. “Achieving 100 per cent compliance from the Ministry highlights the important work that Niagara Region’s dedicated Water-Wastewater staff provide to our communities.”

