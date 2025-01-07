With a federal election likely this spring, Niagara's four MPs have some big decisions to make.

So far both of Niagara's Conservative MPs have confirmed they are running in the next election.

Both offices of Niagara West MP Dean Allison, and Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli confirmed to 610 CKTB they will be running again when Canadians head to the polls.

We have reached out to Liberal St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle's office, and well as Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey's, to see if the two would be running again.

It is likely they will both return to represent the Liberals on the ballot, with no indication of either leaving politics.

Boundaries have been adjusted in Niagara's four ridings since the last election.

They are now composed of Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara South, Niagara West, and St. Catharines.

They replace Niagara Falls, and Niagara Centre.

Meantime, the process for selecting Justin Trudeau's successor is expected to begin this week.